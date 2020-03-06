Bungie employees will work from home indefinitely due to COVID-19

Destiny 2 studio Bungie will allow all of its employees to work from home due to the spread of COVID-19. In an update posted today, the studio blames "a particular density" of cases in the greater Seattle area for the move. Bungie is based in Seattle, and as of this morning there were 51 confirmed cases in the Seattle and King County, with ten deaths recorded.

Today was the first day of the initiative, which required new "rapidly built" remote work infrastructure. It's quite a feat to transition a whole workforce at such speed, though it may cause small delays to content updates.

"Our goal is to continue crafting the ever-evolving Destiny universe, while making those behind-the-scenes efforts to keep everything running smoothly invisible to our fans. While there is a possibility that this change could affect our patching cadence in the short term, we will be sure to keep players informed about those schedules as much as possible.

"Most immediately, we will still be launching Season of the Worthy on March 10, followed by the start of Trials of Osiris on March 13."

The studio issued its weekly Destiny 2 update today as well, which further details Power Gains for Season of the Worthy: the gear cap for drops is now 1000, with pinneacle drops reaching 1010.

On the topic of Artifact Power in Trials of Osiris, the first weekend starting March 13 will not have Artifact's Power bonus deactivated, as previously reported, as the change could not be made in time for certification. Artifact Power will be deactivated the following weekend, starting March 17.