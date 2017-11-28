Bungie cancels tomorrow's Curse of Osiris livestream to address the state of Destiny 2

November 29 was intended to be Bungie's final stream focusing on the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion Curse of Osiris prior to its release on December 5, looking specifically at some of the weapons and armor it will add to the game. Today, however, the studio announced that it will instead take to the Bungie blog to talk about the current state of the game, including its plans to address complaints about XP and progression.

"Tomorrow, we had planned to conduct the final stream prior to the launch of Curse of Osiris to show off some of the weapons and armor the expansion includes. Instead, we are investing all our efforts into delivering some higher priority information about Destiny 2," Bungie wrote. "You’ll hear from studio leadership about their assessment of Destiny all up, they’ll talk about our goals for the game going forward, and you’ll also learn about how we’re reacting to your feedback with some game updates that will arrive in the next few weeks."

The bit about "feedback" is what's particularly relevant. Late last week, Bungie copped to having a hidden scaling system in Destiny 2 that slowed the rate of XP granted (and thus the buy-them-for-real-money bright engrams earned) while still indicating that it was coming in at a normal rate, and then over the weekend players discovered that while the scaling system had been disabled, the amount of experienced required to level up (and earn those sweet bright engrams) had been doubled.

As you can imagine, not everyone was thrilled—not just because of the unnecessary progression fiddling, but because Bungie and publisher Activision appeared so determined to keep it all hidden. It's a situation that just about compels Bungie, despite its well-known lack of openness and communication with fans, to speak up and (hopefully) be clear about how exactly it's going to address the controversy and what players can expect going forward.

Update: The livestream addressing Destiny 2's endgame that I said was coming next week is actually the one that this blog post will replace.