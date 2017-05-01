Build of the week: This Rocket League PC sets you up for a Nice shot!

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Hit the brakes! That’s a computer, not a Rocket League match happening in the distance. As much as I’d love to kick a huge car ball into that chassis, it might interrupt an actual game of Rocket League by busting up the beautiful components inside. Oz Modz , the front for Stephen Hoad’s case mod projects, put together this lovely car soccer ode as his entry in the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series , which is in progress now.

While the build looks a bit unwieldy, it captures the essence of Rocket League with the signature orange and blue color scheme, hexagonal grid, and the ever-so-important inclusion of cars. The name and logo do some work too, I suppose. As an open-faced PC with a lively presentation, it’s a great build, placing the theme and components directly under the spotlight.

For more pictures and information on the build, check out the Oz Modz Facebook page and watch the build timelapse above.

Rocket League PC components:

Chassis: Cooler Master Elite 110

Mobo: ASUS Crosshair VI Hero

RAM: G Skill Trident Z (4 x 8GB)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 1700x

GPU: Asus Strix Radeon RX480

HDD: Seagate 2TB Firecuda

PSU: Cooler Master V1000