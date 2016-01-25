Build of the week: The Stagecoach

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web's most dedicated PC building communities.

Now that this mod is here, the only thing missing from the case modding scene are tiny sentient horses with PCs inside of them to pull tiny stagecoach PCs across the long expanses of early PC North America. The Stagecoach, a project by modder MPC, is a piece of the dream. It’s a recreation of a Wells Fargo stagecoach, the signature chariot from a company that originally specialized in taking people to and fro during the latter half of the 1800s. Why put a PC inside?

A better question: why not?

The detail on this bugger buggy is astounding. It’s built from custom cut pieces of wood and metal, which are all pretty small. Any error in measurement on any piece could send hours of work to waste. But in the end, it all came together, and with a pretty nifty paintjob.

The hardware is concealed as well as it can be, most of it inside the coach. Tiny seats fill in the space where hardware doesn’t. They call to me. I’d have to be a bit smaller to fit into this particular stagecoach, but at least this transport can take me across great expanses of the internet.

For more photos and information, check out the build log, and if you’re down for some homework, read up on some stagecoach history while you’re at it. Then watch John Ford's classic western Stagecoach on your own PC to complete this weird western technology manifest destiny we've somehow embarked upon.

The Stagecoach components:

CPU: Intel Haswell-E i7-5820K

Motherboard: MSI X99S GAMING 7

GPU: MSI GeForce GTX 770 GAMING

RAM: HyperX Predator 16GB DDR4 2666MHz

SSD: HyperX Fury SSD 120GB

PSU: Cooler Master V1200 Platinum

Cooler: Cooler Master Nepton 240M

Fan: Cooler Master JetFlo 120