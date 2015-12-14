Build of the Week: Jedi instructor chest PC

Whoa now, put your hand down. No Jedi mind tricks are necessary for me to look at this scratch PC build from modders BaluC and Soccer and say, 'Dang!' This case doesn’t just house a PC capable of running Star Wars Battlefront better than any Jedi’s noodly mind computer—it also contains an entire array of Jedi instructor knick-knacks.

Need some tiny pebbles to throw at your dopey teen padawan when they’re not looking? How about some copper coils to also throw at your padawan? Metal hilts? Throw ‘em at the kid. Okay, they’re lightsaber components, sure, but even a Jedi instructor has to have a little fun here and there. And no, it’s not bullying. Jedi mind tricks take all forms.

Jedi pedagogy aside, it’s an impressive build, taking about 320 hours of work to assemble almost entirely from scratch. In an age where 3D printing has started to change the modding scene, the build comes with a home grown, Momma’s cooking vibe. The modders even took the time to build a bit of fan fiction to properly nest their chest in the Star Wars universe:

“Although criticized for being a droid despite his central role in Jedi training, [Professor Huyang] carried out his tasks with distinction, educating each new generation of Jedi and providing them with the needed components from his vast cache of supplies.”

Huayang sounds like a droid I could hang with. Read more about the build and Professor Huyang’s Jedi antics on their build log.

Congratulations on the build, BaluC and Soccer! We're not sure if you heard, but there's a new Star Wars movie out this week. Might want to get yourself some tickets.

Jedi instructor chest components:

CPU: Intel i7 5930K

MB: MSI X99A GODLIKE GAMING

VGA: MSI GTX 980 GAMING 4GB

Case: SilverStone RV01

PSU: SilverStone Strider Gold S Series ST85F-GS

Fans: SilverStone AP Series AP122 & AP181

RAM: 32GB G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 (8GBx4)

SSD: 120GB G.SKILL Phoenix III

Liquid Cooling System: Bitspower