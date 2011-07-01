Brink back on Steam in the UK

Why look, if it isn't that handsome young shooter from Splash Damage, making a stealthy re-appearance on our UK Steam feeds. Where have you been all this time, Brink? We asked around to try and find out why you vanished, but to no avail. Whatever happened, whether it be a publisher spat, or something to do with the change in Steam terms of service that saw Crysis 2 withdrawn , it's all in the past now. Let's get together and go shoot some men in the face, preferably while sliding along the floor like a greasy-arsed badger.

RPS noticed the shooter lounging around on Steam as though it had never been away. It's reappeared just in time, as the new DLC is set to arrive sometime this month. When that hits, the game will go free for two weeks to celebrate. The game's currently 25% off at £22.49.