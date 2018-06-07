Brilliant executives launch tech start-up called XCOM

Qualcomm is a San Diego-based company specializing in telecommunications equipment. As The LA Times reports, three of Qualcomm's top executives recently left to start their own tech company, also based in San Diego, and they're calling it… XCOM. Not Excom. Not even EXCOM. Just XCOM. As in, you know, XCOM.

They had a 95 percent chance to hit, and somehow they still missed.

What will XCOM specialize in, you ask? "Inventing and investing in wireless technologies to propel the next mobile revolution," according to its newly minted site . Before they can get to that though, as XCOM designer Jake Solomon pointed out on Twitter, they've got another problem to figure out first: