Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel video offers primer on lunar combat

Shooting things on the moon is different to shooting things on Earth-like Pandora. That's the message in this Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel video anyway, which has series villain Handsome Jack describing the basics of lunar gameplay. Anyone familiar with previous Borderlands games will feel at home, but now you can jump really high , which seems to be a prerequisite for first-person shooter games in 2014.

In development at 2K Australia, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is emphatically not Borderlands 3. You can get the nitty-gritty on this distinction in our Randy Pitchford interview . We've also offered up our own impressions . The game releases October 14.