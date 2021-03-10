Florian Munteanu from Creed 2 will play Krieg in the Borderlands movie

The Borderlands movie continues solidifying its cast and threatening to become a real thing I will actually watch. The latest addition is Florian Munteanu, who played Viktor Drago in Creed 2 (he's the son of Dolph Lundgren's character, Ivan Drago, from Rocky 4). Munteanu will be playing Krieg, who was added to Borderlands 2 in the 'Psycho Pack' DLC. He's a perpetually shirtless ex-bandit with multiple personalities whose memorable dialogue includes the line, "I have the shiniest meat bicycle."

In a statement from director Eli Roth, quoted by the Hollywood Reporter, "Florian brings real humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems totally insane and brutally savage. Krieg was by far the most difficult role to cast, and Florian brought him to life and grounded him in a way that I didn’t know was possible. He's going to be a brilliant Krieg and will fit in perfectly with our incredible cast."

Munteanu wrote on Instagram, "Here we go. So hyped for this one. Fell in love with the role immediately once I had my eyes on it. Can't wait to bring Krieg🪓 to life. LET'S ROOOOOOOOLL🔥🧨🧨🔥"

The Borderlands cast also includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Jamie Lee Curtis as Patricia Tannis, and Jack Black as the robot Claptrap. The script's by Craig Mazin, whose writing credits somehow manage to include both the TV series Chernobyl and two Scary Movie sequels. Filming will begin in Hungary in mid-April.

Munteanu has also been cast in the forthcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as a supervillain named Razor Fist.