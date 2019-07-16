Borderlands 3's Celebration of Togetherness was a goofy trailer reveal

We were intrigued last week when the official Borderlands 3 Twitter account posted an invitation to a "Celebration of Togetherness" scheduled for today. There was even a card, formally listing the date and time as "Tuesday, July the Sixteenth, seven o'clock in the morning Pacific Time." Fans speculated it might be an announcement of cross-play, which Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford quickly clarified it was not.

What it was, rather, was simply the debut of a new Borderlands 3 trailer, this one hyping the joy of playing the game in co-op. The trailer is set to a cover of the Turtles' Happy Together, and shows the new Borderlands crew dancing (and randomly discharging firearms) through roses in a trippy kaleidoscope vision of the Borderlands 3 world. It's a series of images not unlike the musical dream sequence from The Big Lebowski.

Here's it is:

So, if you missed out, don't worry—it wasn't really a huge event, at least in terms of big announcements about the game, just a weirdly adorable Borderlands-themed music video. Borderlands 3 comes out September 16.