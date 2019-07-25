Borderlands 3 profiles the world of Promethea

Visit Promethea. Home to the Atlas corporation, this metropolitan city-planet has been brought under siege by Maliwan, turning its futuristic urban environment into a brutal warzone. #LetsMakeSomeMayhemLearn more: https://t.co/4Zgrwk0h4f pic.twitter.com/enrdl5HuWdJuly 24, 2019

We've known for a while now that one of the planets you'll be visiting in Borderlands 3 is an urban world called Promethea. Gearbox have just released some more info about it, including the video above.

Huge glowing skyscrapers, guns powered by alien tech, Rhys from Tales From the Borderlands with a cool mustache, this was all known stuff we'd seen in the demos. What we did not know is that Rhys has a surname now. And it's "Strongfork"?

Moving on from that we get to see the enemies of Promethea, including troops from the Maliwan corporation (rivals of the Atlas corporation run by Rhys), floating robots with no legs, and local toothy "rodent/insect hybrids" called Ratches.

It looks pretty different to the landscapes of Pandora so thoroughly explored in the first two games, which stretch from desert to icecap but are always frontier wasteland kind of spaces, you know, as the name 'Borderlands' suggests. Promethea seems like it could have some more built-up locations, and maybe we can get up on those rooftops.

There's a gallery of screenshots from Promethea below. OK, honestly though, Rhys Strongfork?