When can you start Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest?

Where is Maurice in Borderlands 3? If you're wondering how to start Bloody Harvest in Borderlands 3, you're going to need to find this specific NPC. This is the first major gameplay DLC for the cel-shaded looter-shooter, and it comes with a seasonally spooky twist.

As part of the Borderlands 3 Halloween event you have access to a new area, mission, legendary, and terrifying debuff. If you've polished off everything there is to do in the game, you'll no doubt be keen to sink your bullets into some more Borderlands. But the question is, how do you start Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest? Read on to find out.

How to start Borderlands 3 Bloody Harvest

When the event is live, you start it by sidling up to Maurice, a Saurian who you may find wandering around your ship, Sanctuary III. They are your new guide to seasonal events in the game, so keep an eye out for Maurice's location in Borderlands 3 for future in-game events. At time of writing, Maurice cannot be interacted with.

The event isn't live yet and Gearbox hasn't revealed the time it will be activated, but we'll update you when that changes. Moreover, players have spotted a new area of Sanctuary appearing, too. Thanks to this post on Reddit, players already have an idea of what this new part of the ship looks like. When the event is live, this looks like the place to go.

When that happens Maurice will offer you a repeatable quest that sees you hunting for Hecktoplasm, which you get from offing Haunted enemies across the universe. Once you have enough Maurice will create a portal for you to the new area of Heck, where you'll fight undead Maliwan soldiers, special Rakk-O-Lanterns, and, if you're skilled enough, the evil Captain Haunt.