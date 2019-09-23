Borderlands 3 is 2K's best-selling PC game

Borderlands 3 has overcome the huge hurdle of already being part of a very popular series, becoming rather popular itself. Last week, amateur magician Randy Pitchford announced that the launch day peak players numbers were double that of Borderlands 2, and now publisher 2K has revealed some more numbers.

More than five million copies were shifted just in the first five days, making it the fastest-selling game in the publisher's history. More than 70 percent of those sales were also digital, because who the heck has time to wait for the mail?

The decision to make it an Epic Games Store exclusive appeared to ruffle a lot of feathers, but that doesn't seem to have translated into lost sales. PC sales via the Epic Games Store have been "incredibly strong" and exceeded 2K's expectations, apparently.

According to 2K, it's the highest-selling PC game in the publisher's history and broke preorder records with the Epic Games Store. The five million total hasn't been broken down by platform, however.

The bugs and writing ended up netting it a 63 in our Borderlands 3 review, but the seductive power of a billion ridiculous sci-fi guns is obviously still very strong.