Blood Bowl 2 adds the Necromantic to its roster

Blood Bowl 2—Cynanide Studios’ turn-based Warhammer-inspired sports affair that vaguely resembles American football—has introduced a new team to its roster: the Necromantic.

Via a new paid-for DLC pack, the Necromantic brings with it Werewolves, Flesh Golems, Ghouls, Zombies and Wights—all of which have been freed of their shackles and thrust helmet-first into the world of Blood Bowl. A versatile race, the Necromantic consider their best players to be wolves, partly/mostly down to the fact their “psychotic fury” charge can render opposing armour useless. Apparently.

“The main dilemma for a Necromantic Coach is how to replace his more specialized players when they get pounded into the ground, never to rise again,” explains the expansion’s Steam blurb. “Zombies are easy to find, shambling around any old graveyard in the dead of night, but the more useful players, such as the Flesh Golems and Werewolves, can cost a hefty sum to replace.”

A coinciding update is also available now which deals with the usual hand of bug fixes, as well as a few superficial adjustments and performance tweaks. Speaking to the latter, movement speed of the Undead has now been increased by 15 percent, and a new auto focus camera-disabling option during your opponent’s turn has been installed.

A new ranking system has also been added, as well as a new official competitive ladder—more information on which can be found here and here.

Blood Bowl 2’s Necromantic DLC costs £4.99/$6.99 via Steam, however is temporarily discounted by 15 percent as part of publisher Focus Home Interactive’s weekend sale. That's on right now until Monday September 12, the full catalogue of which can be perused this-a-way.