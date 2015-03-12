BlizzCon 2015 is coming in November

The 2015 edition of BlizzCon, the annual celebration of all things Blizzard, will take place on November 6 and 7 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale next month, and if you're interested in getting some you'll probably want to check out the new "ticket purchasing guide," as there are a few changes in the process from last year.

Tickets for BlizzCon 2015 will be sold through Eventbrite in two batches, at 7 pm PDT on April 15 and 10 am PDT on April 18, and will go for $199 each. If history is any indication, they'll sell out fast, so be ready if you want to snag one.

As in previous years, there will also be "Virtual Tickets" for those who can't attend in person, offering "comprehensive live coverage of the event via a multichannel internet stream." Pricing and availability of Virtual Tickets will be announced at a later date.

As always, this year's event will offer hands-on time with the latest Blizzard games, in-depth discussion panels, contests, and limited-edition merchandise. It will also be the home of the global finals in the StarCraft 2 World Championship Series and the Hearthstone World Championship.

Eventbrite has made some changes that should smooth out the process for buyers this year, foremost among them being that people waiting to buy tickets will no longer be dumped back to the event page if their turn comes up and the number of tickets they want isn't available. Instead, they'll maintain their position in line until the quantity of tickets they want is released for sale. As well, bar code emails used to claim badges will be sent out immediately after ticket purchases are completed this year, and will remain accessible via Eventbrite.