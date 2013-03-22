Blizzard's Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft revealed, a free-to-play collectible card game

Blizzard have announced their latest Warcraft title, and - no, it's not World of Warcraft 2. It's not Warcraft IV either, but rather a digital collectible card game named Hearthstone Heroes of Warcraft. The company's first free-to-play game, Hearthstone will feature typical WoW classes such as rogue, warrior and mage, and will let you craft your own cards. Naturally, you'll also be able to find cards in-game, or buy packs with your own money for about a dollar. There will be 300 of these at launch, available in "common," "rare," "epic," and "legendary" flavours. Mmm, legendary. Teaser trailer below the break.

Hearthstone's coming out on PC, Mac and iPad, but there's no word on exactly when yet. If you want to know what the logo and some of the characters look like, you should totally watch the following video:

