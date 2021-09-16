Blizzard will show off Overwatch 2 gameplay and Bastion's rework next week

In early September, Blizzard announced that the Overwatch League's 2022 season will be played with an early build of Overwatch 2. It was an unexpected announcement for a few reasons, not least of which being that we really don't know a whole lot about Overwatch 2. Blizzard revealed some big changes to its PvP format earlier this year, but much of it (including a release date) is still in the shadows.

That will soon change, to some extent: Blizzard announced today that we'll get a closer look at what's coming in Overwatch 2 on September 24 during the preshow and halftime event at the 2021 Overwatch League Grand Finals.

Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals.🛠️ Sombra and Bastion's reworks✨ Bastion's New look🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match pic.twitter.com/fDdohgGuNASeptember 16, 2021 See more

The presentations will include a look at character updates coming to Bastion and Sombra, a breakdown of how Bastion's new look "ties into Overwatch 2's design philosophy," and the highlight of the night, an Overwatch 2 exhibition match played by Overwatch League pros.

Speaking of Bastion's new look, here it is up close. He's got a new hat!

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Bastion's lid is the same as the one worn by Torbjorn in his "Ironclad" skin, bearing the logo of the Ironclad Guild, an R&D group that was formed prior to the Omnic Crisis. Bastion's passive, which reduces incoming damage by 20% while in Sentry or Tank configurations, is also called Ironclad. Whether that's a hint at some deeper changes coming to the character (it's not clear yet whether Bastion will still have his Sentry config, which hasn't been particularly effective in high level play, in Overwatch 2) or just a cute accessory isn't known at this point.

Sombra's rework is even more of a mystery. The hero has gone through a few significant changes over the years, including a rework that made her invisibility unlimited, but it's unclear what Blizzard is planning for her in the sequel.

The 2021 Overwatch League playoffs begin on September 21, and will be livestreamed on YouTube. The full schedule is up at overwatchleague.com.