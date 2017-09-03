Blizzard will reveal a nerf to Hearthstone's Druid class this week

If you've been watching Hearthstone's HCT Europe Summer Playoffs this weekend, you'll have noticed a distinct lack of Druid. Not because the class isn't popular—quite the opposite, everyone of the 77 players participating brought a Druid deck—but because it's so good they've all been banning it. We wrote about the Druid problem earlier this week, predicting that multiple nerfs were on the way. And it sounds like that's about to happen, judging by this tweet today from game director Ben Brode.

Thanks for the feedback regarding Druid. We've been considering options and should have more to share this week.September 3, 2017

The Druid class got an unwarranted buff from the cards in the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion, with Malfurion the Pestilent, Spreading Plague, and Druid of the Swarm all providing a significant power boost. So much so that according to Vicious Syndicate's most recent support, Druid decks now account for more than 30% of the ranked ladder. By comparison the next strongest class is Priest, at just below 14%, while poor old Rogue brings up the rear at a paltry 5%.

Ultimate Infestation Less than ultimate game balance.

The biggest offender as far as the community is concerned, though, is Ultimate Infestation—it's a 10-cost spell that deals 5 damage, summons a 5/5, gives you 5 armour and draws 5 cards. Pretty good you might think, and you would be right. So much so that it's hard to know what Blizzard were thinking.

I guess we'll find out soon enough. My guess is that both Plague and Infestation will get changed. Some pros, most notable Andrey "Reynad" Yanuk, have also called for the classic card Innervate (which gives you an extra to Mana crystals on a turn) to be sent to the Hall of Fame, as it's been a perennial part of Druid's strongest plays, but my gut feeling is that Blizzard aren't about to start removing card from rotation midway through a season.

Let me know what you think they should do about Blizzard in the comments below. See if you can spot the Malfurion mains saying "nothing friend, it's fine".