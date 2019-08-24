Blizzard to open new WoW Classic servers after warning of 'severe queues' at launch

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Blizzard will open four more WoW Classic servers hours before launch on Monday, August 26, in the hope of easing the "severe queues" expected on the busiest servers.

It will open two new PvP servers, or "realms", and two normal servers: one each for Eastern and Pacific time zones. The realms will open for registration at 10am PDT, and WoW Classic goes live at 3pm PDT. "We urge players on realms marked Full or High to plan to play on one of these new realms to avoid the longest queues, and to help spread the player population as evenly as possible," it said in a forum post.

In its last server update, Blizzard warned of overcrowding on six servers: Faerlina, Herod, Mankrik, Pagle, Thalnos and Whitemane. It previously said queues on the busiest realms would last "several hours". If you've reserved slots on one of those servers, it might be worth switching over on Monday when the new servers go live.

The new realms are:

Incendius, PvP, Eastern time zone

Bigglesworth, PvP, Pacific time zone

Old Blanchy, Normal, Pacific time zone

Westfall, Normal, Eastern time zone

Thanks, PCGamesN.