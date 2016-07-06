Blizzard teases a new Overwatch character with a unique "biotic rifle"

Blizzard has tweeted a “confidential” image of a “prototype biotic rifle” that, according to notes provided by designer Torbjörn Lindholm, is intended only to be used for healing. But Angela Ziegler, otherwise known as Mercy—the Overwatch team's foremost healer—believes it could very easily be put to more nefarious purposes.

[ARCHIVE] Communications Records of Ziegler, A. – Overwatch File 00231 – Security Classification: CONFIDENTIAL pic.twitter.com/lLAxTL2DhOJuly 6, 2016

“While Torbjörn has, as ever, put forth a very clever design for his latest weapon, I would like to remind everyone that my intention when agreeing to the development of different biotic delivery mechanisms was to save the lives of Overwatch agents and others in need of medical aid,” Mercy said of the rifle. “With this latest proposal, it is clear to me that we are on the slippery slope to modifications that will inevitably result in a weaponized version of this technology: something that I have been completely opposed to from the beginning.”

I can't imagine any scenario in which this healing gizmo doesn't end up doing the opposite, and that plays into the theory, which you can poke at more closely with the help of NeoGAF , that Blizzard is getting ready to reveal Sombra, who is expected to be a support sniper. Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan added fuel to the fire last month when he told Eurogamer that it was “not strange” that people had begun speculating about the character. “We have put a lot of hints, all over the game and out of the game, so I would say it's about time that people are concerned with who Sombra is.”

Blizzard declined to comment on the tweet, which I'm sure comes as no surprise to anyone. We'll keep our eyes open.