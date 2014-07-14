Blizzard show off the new Draenei of World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor

World of Warcraft's upcoming expansion will feature a major graphics overhaul for the almost-10 year old MMO. Blizzard have been slowly teasing the new character models of Warlords of Draenor; most recently with a new look at the male Draenei. As you can see from the new screenshots, the model has had a pretty subtle redesign – most noticeably gaining HD head ridges.

"Today we're showing you our work on the male Draenei," writes World of Warcraft art director Chris Robinson . "The original was one of the better character models in the game, so it didn't require a ton of translation—but with higher-resolution textures and more polygons to work with, we were able to bump up his fidelity quite a bit, as well as improve how we convey emotion through a new animation rig."

Back in April, Blizzard shared the new female Draenei models . See them below.