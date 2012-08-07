Blizzard launch Diablo 3 Battle.net profiles

Blizzard have finally launched the Diablo 3 character profiles on Battle.net, promised since the game's release in May. This new addition won't much alter the way you play, but it does enable you to become better acquainted with your characters and those of your friends.

Providing an overview of your Diablo 3 characters, the profiles enable you to fine tune them, which we're sure will bring out our obsessive and finicky side. This is particularly the case as you can share your characters with your BattleTag friends, meaning they're sure to be thoroughly scrutinised.

Blizzard have said additional functionality, including more detailed stats and achievements, will be added further down the line. We've written lots of Diablo 3 news in the past few months. How are you guys enjoying the endgame?