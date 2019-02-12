Blizzard is hiring more Diablo devs to work on 'several projects'

Blizzard isn't talking about Diablo 4, but the game sure seems to exist. The latest indication that a new Diablo is in the works came form Activision Blizzard's quarterly earnings call today, when COO Coddy Johnson spoke about Blizzard's growing development resources, despite Activision also laying off eight percent of its total headcount.

"Diablo's development headcount will grow substantially as the teams work on several projects underway for the franchise, as well as the global launch for Diablo Immortal," said Johnson.

Diablo Immortal, Blizzard's upcoming mobile game developed in partnership with Netease, is the one confirmed Diablo project we know about. "Several" could mean Diablo 4 and perhaps a Diablo 2 remaster.

Johnson cited growth in other development areas for Blizzard, saying that it is "investing in other Warcraft games" and that "overall, Blizzard's management is reinforcing its pipeline with more resources than ever before to support planned mobile titles, several PC and console releases, and WoW's continued cadence of content."

"Other Warcraft games" could simply be referencing Warcraft 3 Reforged and WoW Classic, or could mean something more. Judging by what Activision said earlier in the earnings call, though, don't expect any big new Blizzard games to be released in 2019, even if they are announced.