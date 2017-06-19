A second Blizzard job posting suggests Diablo 2 remaster is happening [Updated]

Update: Last week, we reported on a recent Blizzard job posting that suggested, after much speculation, that a Diablo 2 remake was in the works. After making mention of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo said advert stated the company was "restoring them to glory", and that candidates should "implement, maintain, and own infrastructure for the Diablo franchise".

Now, another posting has appeared online that further hints at Blizzard's D2 remaster intentions.

As spotted by PCGamesN, the latest ad is for a "UI/UX Visual Designer" role at Classic Games in Irvine, California. Here's part of its opening spiel:

"Classic Games is looking for a renaissance designer to harmonize that which was, with that which will be. Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo await your machinations. If you have the desire to rise to that challenge, we’d love to hear from you."

Much like the posting detailed below, more info can be gleaned/speculated upon from the this one's 'Responsibilities' heading—not least the line which requires candidates "breathe the original soul of our classics into new forms and experiences."

The job listing can be read in full this-a-way.

Original story:

Back in March, Blizzard revealed Starcraft: Remastered—a modern reimagining of the 1998 classic military RTS, due at some point this summer. In light of this, facets of the Diablo community began speculating about a D2 remaster, which series mastermind David Brevik thereafter stressed may be a more complicated process than people think.

Nevertheless, a recent Blizzard job listing could suggest a Diablo 2 remake is on the cards.

The posting, advertising for a "Lead Software Engineer, Engine" role, begins with the following:

"Compelling stories. Intense multiplayer. Endless replayability. Qualities that made StarCraft, Warcraft III, and Diablo II the titans of their day. Evolving operating systems, hardware, and online services have made them more difficult to be experienced by their loyal followers or reaching a new generation.

"We're restoring them to glory, and we need your engineering talents, your passion, and your ability to get tough jobs done."

Later, under the advert's 'Responsibilities' heading, the posting also requires candidates "implement, maintain, and own infrastructure for the Diablo franchise".

You can check out the posting in full over here, and speculate as to what this might mean in the comments below.

Thanks, Blizzplanet.