Blizzard has revealed Overwatch's next map, and it's coming to the PTR today

Blizzard has unveiled Overwatch's next three-stage Control map, called Busan, and it'll be live on the PTR today.

It's named after the South Korean city that D.Va calls home, and it will see teams fight in a PC gaming bar, an ancient temple and a train station, complete with a moving train that can presumably flatten anyone that goes near it.

The first of the three stages is Sanctuary, which looks like a fairly open, relaxing place full of steaming waters and beautiful gardens. Then, you'll move onto Downtown, which is far busier, and seems to have more enclosed spaces for close-quarters firefights. It's also where you'll find the train station—the trailer for the map, above, shows the train zipping through the station, which will presumably happen periodically. You'll finish in D.Va's MEKA base for the final round.

It was revealed by Jeff Kaplan at the Korean Overwatch Fan Festival today, and should be live on the Overwatch PTR in the coming hours.

I, for one, really like the look of it, and can't wait to try it out. What are your first impressions?