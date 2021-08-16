Blizzard aims to slow down Hearthstone with slew of nerfs coming tomorrow

Blizzard has dropped the details on tomorrow's 21.0.3 patch for Hearthstone, which will see nerfs to eight cards in what developers said is an effort to "slow down the speed of the game by a turn or two" following the release of the United in Stormwind expansion.

As we explained last week, United in Stormwind ushered in big changes to the meta that, especially over the first couple of days after it went live, put the focus almost entirely on combo decks. That was eventually balanced to an extent as players wielding extremely aggressive decks began dropping the hammer on them, but the net result has been endless rounds of "Speed Hearthstone," in which most games don't even last eight turns.

Blizzard aims to pump the brakes in two ways with this patch: "Limiting the efficiency at which combo decks can assemble the pieces they need to win, and reducing the burst damage that board-based decks have access to from hand." Here's what's coming:

Flesh Giant - Old: [Costs 8] → New: [Costs 9]

- Old: [Costs 8] → Incanter’s Flow - Old: [Costs 2] → New: [Costs 3]

- Old: [Costs 2] → Il’gynoth - Old: [Costs 4] 2 Attack, 6 Health → New: [Costs 6] 4 Attack, 8 Health

- Old: [Costs 4] 2 Attack, 6 Health → Darkglare - Old: [Costs 2] 2 Attack, 3 Health → New: [Costs 3] 3 Attack, 4 Health

- Old: [Costs 2] 2 Attack, 3 Health → Battleground Battlemaster - Old: [Costs 5] → New: [Costs 6]

- Old: [Costs 5] → Kolkar Pack Runner - Old: [Costs 2] 2 Attack, 3 Health → New: [Costs 3] 3 Attack, 4 Health

- Old: [Costs 2] 2 Attack, 3 Health → Granite Forgeborn - Old: 4 Attack, 5 Health → New: 4 Attack, 4 Health

- Old: 4 Attack, 5 Health → Conviction (Rank 1), Conviction (Rank 2), Conviction (Rank 3) - Old: [Costs 1] → New: [Costs 2]

Naturally, this isn't necessarily the end of the matter, as Blizzard said it will continue to monitor the situation and make other adjustments as needed.

Changes are also coming to Hearthstone Battlegrounds:

Returning Hero:

Shudderwock

Old: Burbling [Costs 1] Your next Battlecry this turn triggers twice. → New: Snicker-snack [Costs 0] Add a 1/1 Shudderling to your hand that repeats all Battlecries you’ve played. (Twice per game).

Hero Updates:

Dancin’ Daryl

Hat Trick - Old: [Passive] After you sell a minion, randomly give a minion in Bob’s Tavern +1/+1 twice. → New: [Passive] After you sell a minion, randomly give a minion in Bob’s Tavern +1/+1 three times.

Fungalmancer Flurgl

Gone Fishing - Old: [Passive] After you sell a Murloc, add a random Murloc to Bob’s Tavern. → New: [Passive] After you sell a minion, add a random Murloc to Bob’s Tavern.

Maiev Shadowsong

Imprison - Old: [Costs 1] Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After 3 turns, get it with +1/+1. → New: [Costs 1] Make a minion in Bob’s Tavern Dormant. After 3 turns, get it with +2/+2.





Malygos

Arcane Alteration - Old: [Costs 0] Replace a minion with a random one of the same Tavern Tier. → New: [Costs 0] Replace a minion with a random one of the same Tavern Tier. (Twice per turn).





And as always, a selection of bug fixes and tweaks have also been made, as indicated below and also at playhearthstone.com. Hearthstone's 21.0.3 patch is scheduled to go live tomorrow, August 17.