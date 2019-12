Like those shiny DirectX 11 effects from Crysis 2's ultra update, but don't like spending money? Blacklight Retribution promises to make use of your fancy GPU's features in a free-to-play shooter. The above trailer shows off some pretty slick looking environments and lighting for you to get blood all over when the game launches early next year.

If you've got the August issue of PCG US, open to pages 38 and 39 to see our preview of Blacklight's arsenal of more than 200 guns.