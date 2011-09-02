Black Ops map pack sales hit 18 million

Activision Blizzard have sold 18 million Call of Duty: Black Ops map packs report Gamasutra . The numbers, along the fact that Black Ops has sold 23 million copies were revealed during an 'Analyst day' conference call. The figures far exceed those of Modern Warfare 2 (11 million map packs, 19 million games sold) and World at War (9 million map packs, 9 million game sales).

These results mean that, between DLC and the initial cost of the game, the average player has spent $76 on Black Ops. In our Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike review we felt that Black Ops map packs were too expensive, what do you think?