Black Ops 2 Revolution DLC details revealed, then pulled

As previously detailed, Call of Duty: BlOps 2's first DLC pack somewhat stretches the definition of "Revolution," to mean "a few maps and a gun." It's almost as if they picked a word with vaguely military connotations and thought "yup, that'll do." Still, thanks to a now pulled Amazon listing, spotted by OXM , we have some idea of what those maps will contain.

Here's the list:

  • Hydro - This large map allows you to use the dam and water to your advantage to block paths and stop enemies.

  • Downhill - A medium-sized map based in the French Alps complete with snow, chair lifts, and a strategically placed lodge.

  • Grind - Set within the locale of the Venice, California boardwalk, this small skate park map is sure to deliver fast and frenetic Call of Duty action.

  • Mirage - This Gobi Desert multiplayer map utilizes sand dunes to provide different levels of elevation and a sanctuary in the center as a natural chokepoint.

  • Zombies - Die Rise - The Zombie apocalypse has invaded China, turning down town into a dilapidated and dangerous MC Escher painting.

  • Peacekeeper SMG - This impressive sub-machine gun fills the open weapon slot in your load-out with power and accuracy.

So many questions, not least of which is what exactly is a "strategically placed" Alpine lodge? Also, it's a shame the Escher namecheck in Die Rise is almost certainly excitable PR hype. Fighting through a map based on the gravity-bending staircases of Relativity would be amazing.

Thanks, PCGamesN .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
