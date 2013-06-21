Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag PC release will be a few weeks behind consoles

Quit sharpening those make-shift hidden blades of yours, because it looks like you'll need them to unmark your calendars. In an interview with Elder Geek , Game Director Ashraf Ismail confirmed that Assassin's Creed IV will hit the PC a few weeks after its console brethren have released.

“PC will come a few weeks after [the console versions]," Ismail said. “We're working hard on the PC version. It's one of the main platforms we work on in the office.”

Ismail later said he might be wrong on the release date, admitting he was “just the creative guy,” though Ubisoft's past with the PC would back up his original statement.

Assassin's Creed IV comes out Oct. 29 on current-gen consoles, so we'll probably see a PC release on Nov. 19 or 26, as games typically come out on Tuesdays. Assassin's Creed III originally released on Oct. 30 last year, and arrived on the PC on Nov. 20.

It's not sounding like a big delay, but it's a little disappointing to see yet another Assassin's Creed game coming later on PC. After all, nothing stings like hearing your console friends spoil the fun while you're left looking for a “pre-load” button. It's enough to make you secretly inject poison into their abdomen. Not a lethal amount, mind you—just enough to make them change the subject. Poison does that, right?