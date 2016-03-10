Black Desert Online tips: getting started in an unconventional MMO

In most MMOs, questing is the only way to level up your character. We've learned that when you arrive at a new town, the first thing you do is run around gobbling up all the quests before heading out to complete them. Doing that in Black Desert Online will only lead you to despair due to the sheer volume of quests, most of them not rewarding any experience at all. Instead, focus on the ones given to you by the Black Spirit you meet at the start of your journey and the ones offered in the town of Velia, which will walk you through various mechanics like trading or crafting. You should also take quests noted with an exclamation mark, as they'll be central to the story and worth completing.

While most quests won't increase your level, they will reward you with "contribution experience"—which we'll discuss in detail in a moment. Be choosey with quests and prioritize ones that give you special items, inventory expansion slots, or teach you something new. If you want to level up your character, the best way to do that is to head out and kill monsters, which is fortunate because combat in Black Desert is a lot of fun.