Bioware working on TOR content we won't see for "over a year"

Bioware have been talking Star Wars: The Old Republic updates. There are a lot of them coming.

"Our writers are working on content you won't see for over a year," game director James Ohlen told PC Gamer. "We have a lot of plans. Because of the voice overs, cinematics and moving parts, we have to look way into the future."

"We want to show our fans that we're serious about supporting the game so we're going to be releasing new game updates on a regular basis. We have one coming in a week , then we have one in March, then a third one coming after that. Then a fourth and fifth," he continued.

James highlights that the potential for regular, high quality, content is huge, mostly thanks to SWTOR's early success.

"The size of the team we have on the game right now is the size of the entire team that developed a game like Mass Effect or Dragon Age. The great thing is, because we've been so successful from a subscriber basis, the number of people playing the game is enormous and continues to grow."

We asked James whether yearly expansions for SWTOR are planned, in a similar vein to Blizzard's original annoucement for their now seasoned MMO, World of Warcraft. James says they will eventually hit, but that Bioware are currently prioritising free updates and patches, over paid content:

"In terms of expansion packs, what's more important to us is the free updates. Our game updates, the free new content. It's a subscription based service. Players are already paying $15 a month so they want to know we're going to continue to provide them with game updates they don't have to pay extra for. Obviously, expansion packs are something that we're going to be doing in the future, but right now we're focused on providing free game updates on a regular basis."