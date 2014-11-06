Popular

BioWare livestreaming Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer today

By

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition multiplayer producers Scylla Costa and Billy Buskell will be showing off the game on BioWare's Twitch channel today, demonstrating some tips and tricks, and taking questions from viewers.

The livestream will feature three multiplayer maps—Elven Ruins, Orlesian Chateau, and Tevinter Ruins—and demonstrate progression on the three beginning multiplayer characters: Legionnaire, Keeper, and Archer. Ability trees, chest, and crafting will also be examined.

Watch live video from BioWare on www.twitch.tv

The fun begins at 10 am PST (that's 1 pm EST) at twitch.tv/bioware. Dragon Age: Inquisition comes out on November 18.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
