BioWare is developing a new game in one of its 'most prestigious franchises'

BioWare is hiring for the "next major title in one of [our] most prestigious franchises", a job posting on EA's website has revealed (hat tip, Segment Next).

The company's Edmonton branch is looking for a technical director with "AAA multiplayer games on PC or console" to work on the new game, as well as across the studio's projects.

The job ad doesn't give away any more details, but we wouldn't be surprised if it relates to a new Mass Effect game. Reports emerged in November that the next game in the long-running series was in development at the Edmonton studio under the leadership of longtime BioWare producer Mike Gamble, who worked on Mass Effect 2, 3 and Andromeda. Multiplayer has played a big part in previous Mass Effect games, so again, it fits.

It also certainly counts as one of the company's "most prestigious franchises". The other obvious possibility is the next Dragon Age game, which BioWare general manager Casey Hudson confirmed was in the works at the Edmonton studio last year. We'll keep our eyes peeled for new developments.