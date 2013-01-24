Popular

Bioshock Infinite's pre-order bonuses: boosts, cash and lockpicks

By

BioShock Infinite Columbia

Irrational have announced the pre-order bonuses that eager Bioshock Infinite fans will receive on pre-ordering the game. The Industrial Revolution pack contains a selection of character buffs, extra cash and... five lockpicks. As you may know, the industrial revolution was the thieviest of time periods. A trailer runs through the content, as well as provides more glimpses of the game's frenetic combat.

Here's what you get:

  • Sugar Rush Gear: Speed Boost

  • Fleet Feet Gear: Evasion Boost

  • Handyman Nemesis Gear: Increased Damage

  • 500 Silver Eagles (in-game currency)

  • 5 - count 'em - lockpicks

  • Industrial Revolution puzzle game

To be honest, I'm always a bit wary of these in-game unlock bonuses. My playthrough of Deus Ex: Human Revolution was made slightly stranger by the addition of 10,000 credits from a pre-order pack. To avoid ruining the game's balance, I played the entire thing with the additional clause that Adam Jensen had to hold onto the money for a friend, and would give it back to him after the end of the game.

Still, I can only imagine that free gear for one of the most anticipated games of 2013 will prove tempting for many.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments