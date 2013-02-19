Popular

Bioshock Infinite's "Lamb of God" trailer lets Elizabeth loose

Roughly two million* Bioshock Infinite trailers have been released so far, detailing everything from the majesty of floating cities , to eerie alternate-history reporting , to questionable pre-order bonuses , to spoilerful opening cinematics . The latest, titled Lamb of God, teases the role of Elizabeth, Booker's reason for being on Columbia in the first place.

Bioshock Infinite will be released on March 28. In the meantime, Tom's detailed his five-hour session with the game right here .

*Citation needed.

Phil Savage

