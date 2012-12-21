Bioshock Infinite will feel "at home on the PC," won't use Games for Windows Live or SecuRom

In his Reddit AMA ("Ask Me Anything", a Q&A session with users of the site), Ken Levine made a couple of announcements about the development of Bioshock Infinite. When asked about Irrational's commitment to the PC release of the game, he said , "We have a dedicated group on the PC version. Our first priority is making sure that it feels like a game that is at home on the PC."

"Chris Kline our director of tech, has been driving this process. We're very sensitive (after getting a well deserved reaming once before) on the issues of widescreen and mouse acceleration. We also want to make sure that the fans have effortless access to the game, so we're using Steam's standard DRM. People have asked before if we're using GFWL and/or SecuRom, and we are not. I also have to say, the game looks beautiful on PC."

Good news after the previous Bioshocks both had some significant PC porting issues, specifically with widescreen support.

During the AMA, Levine also confirmed that Garry Schyman, the composer on Bioshock 1 & 2, would be returning for Infinite, and that Bethesda's Todd Howard once tweaked his nipple.