Bioshock Infinite faux-documentary video showcases top-tier investigative reporting

Part two of the Truth from Legend Bioshock Infinite documentary series has been thrown into the wild like a crow from cupped hands. From the rasping, low-fi voiceover to the deliberately lame 60's era BBC radiophonic workshop intro splash, these little scene-setters capture the authentic quirks of retro documentaries perfectly, and make the monstrous Songbird seem that bit more menacing.

Will Bioshock Infinite be good? Sources say: YES! If you like reading words about exciting videogames then you should check out Tom's Bioshock Infinite preview , based on five hours with the game. He says it made him feel the same way he did playing Half-Life 2 for the first time, and Tom LOVES Half-Life 2.

Bioshock Infinite is due out on March 26.

Here's part one of the series, in case you missed it.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
