Greetings from Columbia: BioShock Infinite concept art

You know, if it wasn't teeming with magical racists , Columbia would be a seriously idyllic vacation spot. Irrational's masterful hand at worldbuilding is seen at every turn in BioShock Infinite, making us stop again and again to let our eyeballs drink in everything. Artist Ben Lo was part of the concept team piecing together Columbia's works, and he's shared a number of his postcard-like sketches of the floating city's beauty on his official website .

Columbia is so beautiful, sky-high urban explorers might miss some if its secrets— we can help with that . Also be sure to check out the next page for an additional set of illustrations.