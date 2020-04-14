BioShock, Borderlands and XCOM feature in this generous 2K Humble Bundle

If you're in the market for exactly 16 games published by 2K Games, the stars have aligned and your specific shopping desires are fulfilled: and it only costs $20 (AU$33) in the 2K Humble Bundle.

As usual there are three tiers. The cheapest is a dollar (AU$1.50) and nets you The Darkness 2, Sid Meier's Pirates, Carnival Games VR and Spec Ops: The Line. Spend around $12 (AU$19) and you'll also get The Golf Club 2019, Civilization III, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2, and the BioShock Collection, which packages all three BioShock games.

The top tier - the $20 one - includes all of the above but adds NBA 2K20, WWE 2K20, XCOM, Enemy Unknown, Borderlands (the enhanced edition) and the Borderlands Handsome Collection, which bundles Borderlands 2 and the Pre-Sequel.

That's a lot of games for a fairly low price, and while not all of them are good, it's worth the price of entry for all those BioShock and Borderlands games. The bundle is available for the next fortnight.