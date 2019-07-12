BIOS updates are coming to fix Destiny 2 and Linux boot issues on Ryzen

(Image credit: Asus)

Earlier this week, Bungie responded to a user complaint that Destiny 2 was not loading properly on a Ryzen 3000 build, saying it had "escalated the issue for investigation." Now just a few days later, however, AMD has put out a statement saying it has found the issue and has a fix in place.

The fix is arriving by way of a BIOS update, and also addresses an issue that has been causing boot problems on some Linux setups.

"AMD has identified the root cause and implemented a BIOS fix for an issue impacting the ability to run certain Linux distributions and Destiny 2 on Ryzen 3000 processors. We have distributed an updated BIOS to our motherboard partners, and we expect consumers to have access to the new BIOS over the coming days," AMD said in a statement.

It's not clear where exactly the problem lies or how AMD was able to fix the issue, only that a resolution has been found and implemented in new firmware code. It's now up to AMD's hardware partners to dole out updated BIOSes for their motherboards.

As it pertains to Destiny 2, complaints came from Ryzen 3000 owners with both X570 and X470 motherboards, seemingly indicating that it had something to do with the CPU and not the chipset. And as for Linux, there were reports of boot issues with some of the newer distros, when paired with a third-generation Ryzen processor.

It's not uncommon for there to be some initial growing pains when introducing a new platform. There may be more before it's all said and done, but either way, it's nice to see AMD responding in quick fashion (Ryzen 3000 launched to retail just five days ago).