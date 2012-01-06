Binding of Isaac "Wrath of the Lamb" expansion announced, coming "when it's done"

Or at least, it's as officially "announced" as an indie game can get. Brilliant madman Edmund McMillen's been gradually revealing gore-spattered bits and pieces via Twitter , allowing a few particularly interesting tidbits to slip out. Foremost, the expansion will increase the total item count to 205 (up from 131) - thanks in part to a new "trinket" item category that grants passive bonuses. Also, it'll go for a mere $3 when it's ready for primetime. Sadly, there's no release date beyond "when it's done" at the moment, but there are worse fates. For instance, being chased into a monster-packed death dungeon by your crazed mother. So that's... comforting? Well, I tried, anyway.