As previously announced , Betrayer, Blackpowder Games' stealth exploration FPS, will today sets sail from the land of Steam Early Access . Created by a team founded by ex-Monolith devs, including key people from NOLF and FEAR, the game strands its players on an island filled with mystery, suspense and demonic Spaniards. A new launch trailer gives a sense of Betrayer's style, and of its menu colour options.
Betrayer leaves Steam Early Access today, marks the occasion with a launch trailer
