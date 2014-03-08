Betrayer leaving Steam Early Access - AKA 'releasing' - March 24th

Betrayer! It's not just a word people shout at me in the street - it's also the name of a hugely promising horror FPS from Blackpowder Games, a company comprised of several ex-Monolith team members. The 1604 New World-set game has been on Steam Early Access for a while now, during which time the strictly monochrome visual style has been relaxed ever-so-slightly (it's now optional). Well it's just been announced, via Steam , that work on Betrayer has now finished, and that the game will release properly on March 24th.

If you've forgotten, or if you never knew it in the first place, Betrayer is a first-person island-'em-up set at the turn of the seventeenth century. Ghosts, skeletons and other horrible beasties are all things you should be expecting, as this reveal trailer from last year ably demonstrates.

Betrayer will set you back $19.99 on release day, but can be had for $5 cheaper until then. (Ta, Destructoid .)