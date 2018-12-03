Bethesda will send proper canvas bags to Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition owners

If you haven't been following the Fallout 76 news, there was a rather large uproar about the duffel bag that shipped with the $200 Power Armor Edition. The bag was advertised as canvas, but it was replaced with a cheap-looking nylon version with no warning from Bethesda beforehand. Naturally, Fallout 76's biggest spenders were unhappy about this bag-switching, and Bethesda's solution of giving a measly 500 Atoms as compensation for that substandard bag just made things worse.

Now, it looks like Bethesda is going to make good on its original promise of delivering a canvas bag, though there's still a certain amount of work customers will have to do to make it happen:

We are finalizing manufacturing plans for replacement canvas bags for the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. If you purchased the CE, please visit https://t.co/S5ClEZuQrx and submit a ticket by Jan. 31, 2019. We’ll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready.December 3, 2018

If you login to the support page linked in that tweet, click Fallout 76, and then scroll down a bit you'll see a button for 'Submit a Ticket.' If you then choose 'Billing / Purchase / Code,' it will bring up a sub-category for the Power Armor Edition Bag Replacement Request Form (PAEBRRF for those in the know). Follow the instructions there. You'll need to write your Bethesda.net username, your full name, and your email address on the receipt, so if you bought it digitally (as I assume nearly everyone did) it sounds like you'll have to print out your receipt, write on it, and then scan back in or take a picture of it. I guess? That's a pain.

It sounds like the bags themselves aren't made yet, and the plans to have the bags made haven't been made yet, either. But at least the process of planning to have the bags made is nearly done. So, that's something! Perhaps we're approaching the end of bag-gate once and for all.