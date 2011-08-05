Popular

Bethesda claim Mojang's "Scrolls" infringes on Skyrim trademark

Notch has just tweeted with news that he's received a legal notice from Bethesda: "Just got a letter from Bethesta's lawyers. They claim "Scrolls" infringes on their trademark and everyone will confuse it with Skyrim," he writes. We've reached out to Bethesda for response, but they have "no comment at this time."

This comes on the same day that Notch also revealed that Minecraft has now passed three million sales . Notch has since tweeted to say "I still

We met up with Notch at E3 earlier this year, and got him in to see the Skyrim demo. See how excited he was in the video below.

