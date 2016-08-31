The best PS Now games you can play on PC

PS Now, the streaming service that brings a sizable library of PlayStation 3 games to the PC, is officially today. But for PC gamers that are just dipping into a big console library for the first time, the massive list of available games might prove overwhelming. To cut through the muck, we’ve assembled a list of the best games available through the service. If you feel like we’re glossing over some big names, keep in mind that we’re focusing on games aren’t and likely will never be available on the PC. (Because why would you play a streamed PS3 version of BioShock?)

We can’t exactly comment on performance, since it depends largely on the speed of your internet connection, but after booting up The Last of Us and Street Fighter IV in the office, I'm surprised at how good they look and how responsive the controls are.

Asura's Wrath

In the opening minutes of Asura’s Wrath, you fight a planet and it only escalates from there. You play as the demigod Asura on a vengeful tirade against the former demigods colleagues that betrayed him in a series of absolutely bonkers combat encounters. The action transitions seamlessly between cinematic cutscenes and light button-prompt-heavy combat sequences, but no matter how simple playing Asura’s Wrath is, the choreography is so comically overwrought that it’s worth seeing through. Think of it as a much angrier, interactive version of One Punch Man. —James Davenport

God of War 2

While the first God of War reinvigorated action adventures with an accessible combo-heavy combat system and gratuitous Greek god violence, God of War 2 expanded the ideas of the first in all the right ways. It represents one of the rare instances in which ‘bigger, better, and more badass’ is an accurate description. There are more Greek myths to decapitate, more weapons and combos to explore, and Kratos time-travels to prevent his death. It’s all very absurd, and by modern standards a bit immature (boobs, everywhere), but the combat still feels as good as anything out there today. —James Davenport

ICO

You can debate whether Ico or Shadow of the Colossus represent the pinnacle of Sony’s arthouse exclusives, but the fact is it’s definitely one of them, and as both were made by the brilliant Fumito Ueda , he’s probably cool with whichever you pick. Ostensibly the tale of a (literally) horny young man’s attempt to liberate his ethereal ladyfriend from a crumbling castle, Ico is a masterpiece of puzzle design, wordless storytelling, and perhaps most of all the ability to evoke emotion with startling art design. I can’t think of any videogame location quite so evocative as Ico’s windswept battlements. That Ueda’s current project, The Last Guardian, has now been in development for an incredible nine years, during which he actually quit the company , is something close to a tragedy. Nonetheless, time has barely aged Ico, such is its stark aesthetic and the purity of experience it offers, making it an essential visit for the curious PC gamer. Brace yourself for all the feelings come the final act. —Tim Clark

Journey

Journey is the most overtly gamey of thatgamecompany’s acclaimed PlayStation creations, which is still to say not like much else you’ve played before. Beginning in a desert, you control a robed figure whose only commands are a floaty jump and a musical shout. Setting off for the mountain in the distance that is the only obvious destination, you encounter glowing symbols which lengthen and charge up your scarf, enabling you to fly for longer. More intriguingly, you also bump into other instanced players, who you can accompany or guide, assuming you can make yourself understood via the medium of movement and yelping. As you progress so the landscape shifts and changes, making Journey feel like an interactive ride more than anything. Most notably during the slide section, which I defy you not to grin through. —Tim Clark

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

A Crack in Time represents the oddball action platformer series at its peak, a signature assembly of strafe-shooting with bizarre weapons, endearing cartoon drama, and light puzzle-solving. The formula may have felt exhausted by 2009, but A Crack in Time is one of the shiniest artifacts from an era gone by. Shooter and platforming design has since eclipsed the corridor driven combat of Ratchet and Clank, and yet, nothing out there on any platform feels quite like it. With a weapon that turns enemies into chimpanzees and and another that summons a tentacle monster from another dimension, I guess I shouldn’t be surprised. —James Davenport

Shadow of the Colossus

I'll never forget watching the opening minutes of Shadow of Colossus, the mystery, the overpowering light, and the seamless transition from cutscene to game. I could control it, just like that? Unbelievable. Even before I took control, it felt like something special. I don't think there will ever be a game quite as majestic as Shadow of the Colossus. It's content to be quiet and still and sad. It's not worried about giving you something to do at every moment, or about making its environment heavily interactive. It's just a place, or a place that once was, and you are there to climb for the sake of a vista, explore for the sense of discovery, and kill a few amazing creatures that do not deserve to die. Somehow that's fun and rewarding, despite the melancholy. —Wes Fenlon

Sly Cooper Collection

The Sly Cooper series has one foot in the character platformer world, placing the player in big environments in which they’re free to tackle a set of challenges or explore at their own leisure. The other foot is a little closer to something like Grand Theft Auto, where big stage stealth systems force the player to pivot in a moment’s notice—if a heist goes wrong, the ensuing chase through the level turns it into a different game entirely. Stealth has since improved quite a bit and traditional 3D platformers aren’t as popular anymore, but the slick cartoon charm of Sly is as strong as ever. —James Davenport

The Last of Us

There’s a strong case for saying that The Last of Us is the best PlayStation exclusive full stop. (The PS3 version currently holds a 95 rating on Metacritic based on 98 reviews.) Essentially, it’s Resident Evil 4 as retooled by Cormac McCarthy, with a none-more-weary old dude helping a teenage girl survive in an America ravaged by the kind of fungal virus with substantially more serious side effects than itchy toes. The Last Of Us opens with the sort of jaw-dropping emotional beat that most games wouldn’t even attempt, let alone be able to recover from, and goes on to deliver a series of dramatic gut punches that will leave key images frozen in your memory. It’s the kind of game where you talk to other players in hushed tones after, asking: “but have you got to that bit yet?”

The only downer is that this isn’t the 1080p remastered PS4 build, but the core hide-and-sneak gameplay is so satisfying, and the combat so brutally crunchy, that it barely matters. And trust me, nothing sounds quite like a molotov torching a screaming mushroom man. —Tim Clark

Uncharted 2

Uncharted 2 did the blockbuster adventure so well it became the template for action games for the following five years. None of its imitators matched the wonderful banter between its characters or the balance between quiet moments—exploring a Tibetan village, deciphering puzzles in ancient ruins—and over-the-top action. Controlling a firefight in a collapsing building and jumping along the roof of a moving train are about as Indiana Jones as you can get in a videogame. A bombastic action flick with real heart. —Wes Fenlon

Tokyo Jungle

Talking about Tokyo Jungle isn’t easy. I mean, I could spout off a huge list of things it does well without hesitation, like how you can play as a Pomeranian dog in a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, and how the bosses you face are cats, and how you get points for stealthily form-tackling pigs, and how you can make incredible Pomeranian love. But how is anyone supposed to get the appeal? Even if the Pomeranian is just one of 80 animals you can play as, there’s just no obvious appeal in Tokyo Jungle. What a shame. —James Davenport

Hot Shots Golf (Everybody’s Golf): World Invitational

Hot Shots is the golf series for people who don’t like golf. It carries a lighthearted, colorful presentation with an approachable swinging system—just eyeball an oscillating power meter and hope for the best. But the systems go deeper than the cheery cartoon aesthetic implies. High-level play requires close attention to weather conditions and minute topography, all of which is all navigable through a huge library of camera and terrain tools. Me? I’ll just close my eyes, swing, and smile. —James Davenport

Flower

If you loved the scuba and chill vibe of this year’s Abzû , you may also be interested in the chance to pilot a flock of petals around bucolic landscapes accompanied by tinkling massage music. Abzû’s creator Matt Nava worked as art director on Flower, which was developed as the spiritual successor to thatgamecompany’s equally ambient fLOW, which is available via PS Now too. Flower is the kind of artsy, challenge-free, shortform experience that inexplicably enrages some gamers and makes critics perform wanton acts of thesaurus abuse. Presumably now that Sony is releasing official drivers for the DualShock 4 pad, the tilt-to-control functionality will work correctly, which makes the game feel even more esoteric. C’mon though, who hasn’t wanted to the experience secret dream of a pot plant? —Tim Clark

Infamous 2

Sucker Punch’s superhero series was probably always doomed due to the decision to base it off an entirely new character rather than a comic book tie-in. Particularly as its shaven-headed star, Cole, was exactly the sort of generic grumpyman we were already tired of in 2011. Which is a shame, because using superpowers to clamber and fight your way around an open-world New Orleans was more satisfying than the entire Spider-Man back catalogue combined. Cole’s abilities also scale brilliantly, so that by the end you’re a living god spewing electricity and fire. There’s a light smattering of moral decisions to make, though again, these are somewhat undercut by the unlikeability of the main character. Still, definitely worth checking out if you enjoyed or were ever curious about Crackdown. —Tim Clark

Resistance 3

Third time was very much the charm for Insomniac’s alternate history FPS series in which the allies have to battle an alien invasion in the 1950s. Following two average games (the first was too British, the second better but still a bit bland), Resistance 3 was a triumph. Which, sadly, hardly anyone played. Sony seemed to have given up on the series and barely marketed it. For my dollar it still has one of the best sets of sci-fi weapons in any game—each of which has an inventive alt fire mode—and tons of fantastic set-pieces, including a homage to Half-Life 2’s Ravenholm section. Obviously PC gamers are hardly starved for good shooters, but Resistance 3 is close to being a lost classic. With a vibe redolent of pulp sci-fi, this is a must if you’re looking for a meaty single-player campaign. —Tim Clark

Siren: Blood Curse

Some of the best modern horror games play a lot like Siren: Blood Curse. You sneak around dark environments while unkillable horrors hunt you down. It certainly didn’t invent the template, but it’s a prime example of stealth horror for the time, and worth considering in the same lineage as Amnesia: The Dark Descent or Alien: Isolation, if only for its unflinching dedication to oppressing the player. The key difference is that you can “sight jack” the enemies, letting you see from their perspective. If you can get by some dated controls, Siren is a must play for horror diehards. —James Davenport

Sound Shapes

If you like casual, pretty platformers and music, then Sound Shapes is an easy sell. There really isn’t much more to it either. You play as a small eyeball that can stick to surfaces, jumping and rolling through simple platforming levels. Every screen is populated with enemies, obstacles, and props that pulse and wiggle in time to the music, and keeping the beat makes them all easier to navigate. I’m not even a huge Beck fan, but he contributed music for a series of levels that I go back and play at least once a month. —James Davenport