The best M4A1 builds for Warzone

Hunting for the best M4A1 loadout for Warzone? You can't really go wrong with the M4A1 assault rifle in Infinity Ward's battle royale mode, but you can increase your chances of acing firefights with the right build. If you're shelling out for an expensive Loadout drop, you want to make sure it's worth it.
Accessing your loadout in Warzone is very different to how you'd select it in Multiplayer, so consult our Warzone loadouts guide to learn how to edit your loadout and prepare for a battle royale match. To get you started, I've selected my favourite M4A1 builds, outlining the best attachments, how they enhance your weapon, and situations in which they're bound to shine.
The best Warzone M4A1 loadout for all situations
Reliable all-rounder
Attachments
- Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
- Optic: Operator Reflex Sight
- Stock: No Stock
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Rear grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Secondary
Stock M16 Grenadier
Extending range and increasing recoil control.
- Kar98k
Perks
- E.O.D
- Overkill
- Amped
Throwables
- Lethal: Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
This build is well-rounded and versatile. It holds its own at mid and relatively long ranges, so it's perfectly viable at any point in a match.
The Stock M16 Grenadier is a handy barrel as it increases your damage range, while bumping up the weapon's accuracy and lowering recoil. Smoother handling at mid ranges is handy, but you also want to actually see your enemy as you send them to the Gulag: the Operator Reflex Sight is a worthy choice for that as it's clean and minimal, and helps you get the job done. Add an extended magazine to this build if you want, but it's worth mentioning that the Commando Foregrip already reduces your movement speed.
Low profile
Attachments
Monolithic Suppressor
The perfect muzzle for a stealthy build.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
- Optic: Thermal Hybrid
- Stock: Singuard Arms Invader
- Underbarrel: Bipod
Secondary
- MP7
Perks
- Cold-blooded
- Ghost
- Tracker
Throwables
- Lethal: Claymore
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade/Heartbeat Sensor
Of course, a suppressor is an essential addition to this stealthy build. Always go for the Monolithic Suppressor over the Lightweight option, as compromising your damage range just isn't worth it.
A stealthy build must be paired with a slow and patient gameplan, and these attachments support that style. The Bipod underbarrel is useful for following another player and steadily taking them out, while also adding crouch and prone recoil control.
Quietly holding angles naturally falls into the approach you take with this build, and the Tracker perk makes it easier to stalk your prey. The Singuard Arms Invader increases your walking movement speed while aiming, and the Commando Foregrip helps you to eliminate opponents quickly by stabilising your aim.
Steady hand
Attachments
Granulated Grip Tape
A grip for accurate, controlled shots.
- Barrel: Corvus Custom Marksman
- Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex
- Stock: M-16 Stock
- Underbarrel: Operator Foregrip
- Rear grip: Granulated Grip Tape
Secondary
- MP5
Perks
- E.O.D
- High Alert
- Spotter
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Snapshot Grenade
This M4A1 Warzone loadout focuses on accuracy, so your movement speed is noticeably reduced. The Corvus Custom Marksman barrel reduces aim-down-sight and movement speed, but stabilises your shots while adding range. Granulated Grip Tape further aids the precision and steadiness of your shots.
This loadout is for you if you're confident in your aim: your reduced mobility makes it harder to escape if you mess up. Expect to win longer range firefights though, if your reflexes are up to scratch.
Your tactical and lethal slots help to deal extra damage, with the Snapshot Grenade briefly revealing where your opponents are lurking (within it's blast radius). Remain alert at all times and you're bound to rack up eliminations from just a few bursts of devastating shots.
Aggressive
Attachments
50 Round Mags
More rounds to take out more enemies.
- Barrel: Stock M16 Grenadier
- Optic: Viper Reflex Sight
- Stock: M-16 Stock
- Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
- Ammunition: 50 Round Mags
Secondary
- 725
Perks
- Double Time
- Restock
- Amped
Throwables
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
Warzone's map is huge, with stretches of open land where snipers can pick off other players for fun. So an aggressive playstyle may not be the most advisable way to operate in the lull that occurs halfway through the match, but as the gas closes in, this is the best M4A1 loadout in Warzone to help you dominate the late game.
The M-16 Stock boosts your aiming stability, which makes your AR feel more reliable. While attaching the 50 Round Mags extended magazine reduces your movement and aim-down-sight speeds, the additional ammunition is beneficial for extended battles. As always, optics are important, and the Viper Reflex Sight is a small, no thrills sight that's simple to use.