We're putting together a collection of our favorite indie games on itch.io

Since it opened in 2013, itch.io has become an incredible resource for indie games. It's not the only place they're available—shoutout to Game Jolt , RIP IndieGameStand —but it's an essential bookmark if you're looking for games that are innovative or just plain weird.

Games you can get on itch are among our favorites, like Anatomy (which recently made our list of great indie horror games ) and Oikospiel (number 14 on our list of the best indie games to play right now ). It's also a frequent source of entries in our free games of the week round-up.

So now we're putting together a collection of the best itch.io games that aren't also available on Steam (yet). There are 52 games on the list already and we'll be adding more as we cover them on PC Gamer Indie. Feel free to suggest even more in the comments.

I hope you find something you like!