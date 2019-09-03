The best RAM for gaming in 2019

Picking out the best RAM for gaming might maybe the least exciting part of building your PC. But with the dizzying array of options available, choosing the best RAM for your needs can still be incredibly involved. Modern RAM offerings can include everything from RGB lighting to heat sinks and can range from practical to downright ridiculous.

Just because we've seen a merciful drop in the prices of memory over the past year doesn't mean that you shouldn't carefully weigh your options. While DDR4 has essentially become the industry standard for gaming RAM, there are still latent differences to consider outside of price and capacity. Simply buying the highest capacity RAM modules will only get you so far. You may in fact see better returns by investing in modules with higher frequencies and lower timing like the G.Skill Trident Z RGB. Just be careful not to overdo it—some top-of-the-line RAM kits, like the Corsair Dominator Platinum can lean on the larger side in terms of the space they occupy in your build, which can sometimes be an issue in builds with a smaller form factor.

RAM can be absolutely crucial for keeping those scores of browser tabs open while chatting on Discord and running your favorite games simultaneously. This is especially true if you happen to be operating with an older GPU, but investing in the right RAM to pick up the slack in your build can make all the difference.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR4-3200MHz

1. Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB DDR4-3200MHz

The best RAM for gaming

Speed: DDR4-3200MHz | Timing: 16-18-18-36 | Cas Latency: 16 | Voltage: 1.35V | Dimms: 2x16GB

Ultra-bright Capellix RGB LEDs

Dominator DHX heat-spreaders

Advanced iCUE software

Module height may cause clearance issues

Corsair has outdone itself with the Dominator Platinum RGB. The original DDR4 kit has been our favorite high-end memory bundle for quite some time now. Its sleek exterior, patented DHX cooling technology and unrivaled performance have made it a formidable flagship over the years. Now, the iconic Dominator Platinum is back with a stealthy new design and Corsair's new Capellix LED technology.

The Dominator Platinum RGB takes the same best-in-class performance of the original, adds higher clocked SKUs and 12 individually addressable Capellix RGB LEDs. The new LEDs are brighter and more efficient than previous iterations. Combined with Corsair’s formidable iCUE software, the Dominator Platinum RGB has become both the best RGB and high-end performance kit.

The price doesn’t differ too much from the original, non-RGB Dominator Platinum, but you’re still paying a hefty premium compared to some of the other kits mentioned in this guide. We still think it’s well worth every penny if you can afford it.

G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB DDR4-2400MHz

2. G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB DDR4-2400MHz

The best RAM for gaming for those that prefer a lightshow

Speed: DDR4-2400MHz | Timing: 15-15-15-35 | Cas Latency: 15 | Voltage: 1.2V | Dimms: 2x8GB

Beautiful RGB patterns

Same height as non-RGB models

Still no custom lighting profiles

Light up RAM modules have been around for a while, and RGB enabled options are now commonplace. G.Skill's Trident Z RGB is one of the most tasteful implementations of RGB lighting we’ve come across. The kit illuminates itself with five individually addressable RGB LEDs and a frosted diffuser that produces a soft glow that looks fantastic in just about any PC build.

The memory performance is just as good as the looks, with the Trident Z line available in speeds ranging from 2400 to 3600, and more. Overclocking performance is in line with other Trident memory, and with tuning and tweaking you can usually squeeze a couple hundred more MHz out of the kit. The Trident Z RGB line is well worth consideration for any build.

Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB 32GB DDR4-2666 MHz

3. Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB 32GB DDR4-2666 MHz

The best RAM for gaming for fully customizable RGB

Speed: DDR4-2666MHz | Timing: 16-18-18-36 | Cas Latency: 16 | Voltage: 1.2V | Dimms: 4x8GB

3D printable and removable light bar

Robust RGB software control

RGB software doesn't work on X99

If you're into personalizing and modding your PC, Crucial's Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB series is another worthy option. Available in 16GB-64GB configurations at 2666MHz and 3000Mhz, the latest Ballistix DDR4 memory is suitable for a wide range of builds without much of a premium. The main selling point here is the kit's 16 addressable RGB LEDs with eight controllable zones and an easily removable light bar that diffuses and enhances the RGB effects.

Crucial provides free 3D files that allow you to print different light bars to produce a wide range of aesthetics for any build. Power users can modify existing files to print their own gamer tag or custom designs. Alternatively, you can remove the light bar altogether for a blindingly bright effect. The Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB provides the customization G.Skill's Trident Z RGB series lacks, and when you look at the advanced software and possibilities that come with the Ballistix kit, it's easy to see how this is a top choice for PC modders.

G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB DDR4-2400MHz

4. G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB DDR4-2400MHz

The best RAM for gaming for mid-tier machines

Speed: DDR4-2400MHz | Timing: 15-15-15-35 | Cas Latency: 15 | Voltage: 1.2V | Dimms: 2x8GB

Decent pricing

Great overclocking headroom

Minor stability issues at higher speeds

The G.Skill Ripjaws V is the second generation of DDR4 memory from G.Skill, and it's clear the company listened to the feedback and criticisms from the customers. The new series is more affordable, faster, and has a less tacky heatsink. We found the 16GB Ripjaws V kit to be the best option for a decent capacity kit that features great performance right out of the box.

Immediately without any overclocking the Ripjaws V did exceptionally well in our benchmarks, beating several kits in the 2400 MHz range. Despite this, you can still achieve an overclock to 2800-3000MHz with a simple bump in voltage. You might even reach 3200MHz or higher, though you're likely to hit some stability issues. With a reasonable price, whether running stock or overclocked, G.Skill Ripjaws V is hard to beat.

Patriot Viper Elite 8GB DDR4-2400MHz

5. Patriot Viper Elite 8GB DDR4-2400MHz

The best RAM for gaming for those on a budget

Speed: DDR4-2400MHz | Timing: 15-15-15-35 | Cas Latency: 15 | Voltage: 1.2V | Dimms: 2x4GB

Budget friendly upgrade

Easy overclocking

Possible clearance issues with large CPU coolers

The Patriot Viper Elite 8GB may not be the cheapest DDR4 memory bundle you can find, but in our opinion it holds the best value when you're on a budget. This dual-channel kit is priced lower than competitors like the HyperX Fury and Corsair Vengeance LPX while also offering similar levels of performance. And unlike cheaper kits, the Viper Elite features decent heatsinks and overclockability.

For those looking to take full advantage of what the Viper Elite has to offer, simple overclocking pushes its performance to match that of much more expensive options. One of the awesome things about DDR4 is that it generally operates at 1.2V, and even the slightest voltage increases can give you quite a bit more clockspeed while still remaining cooler than DDR3. We hit 2800MHz and 3000MHz speeds with ease, and 3200MHz is possible.

G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 128GB DDR4-3200Mhz (Image credit: ©G.Skill)

6. G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 128GB DDR4-3200Mhz

The best RAM for gaming for the machine that has everything

Speed: DDR4-3200MHz | Timing: 14-14-14-34 | Cas Latency: 14 | Voltage: 1.35V | Dimms: 8x16GB

Gorgeous (if slightly ridiculous)

Perfect kit for a RAM disk

High frequency, low timings

Aluminum heatspreader

Expensive, really expensive

First, let's be clear—spending well in excess of $1,000 on RAM isn't something we'd recommend for the casual gamer, or even for most power users. But if you're interested in building a RAM drive (a ridiculously fast virtual hard drive that lives in your RAM, that dumps its data every time you power down your rig), or need to lean into a massive stock of RAM for intensive workloads like server virtualization or video/photo editing, G.Skill's Trident Z Royal series is a great option. It's especially appealing if you crave the hot bling of sparkling 8 zone RGB-lit diamonds enticing guests to gaze longingly into your PCs innards and be hypnotized. Or perhaps you've got a millionaire PC gamer on your list and are at your wits end trying to shop for them.

Luckily, this high capacity Royal kit pairs substance with flash. Its boasts an excellent aluminum heat spreader to dissipate temps under load, and a rock solid frequency (at 3200Mhz) paired with some killer timings to ensure lightning quick performance. Yes, it's a tremendous investment, but if you've got the cash and the DIMMs, it's hard to go wrong with this ultra-luxurious package.

Jargon buster - RAM terminology

DIMMs

Dual In Line Memory Module, the physical slot on a motherboard (actually a small circuit board itself) where RAM is inserted.

ECC Memory

Error-correcting Code Memory, RAM capable of automatically detecting and correcting errors on the fly, generally used in highly sensitive applications, like scientific data collection or banking.

Frequency

The measure in MHz of how many commands a RAM kit can process in a second.

CL/CAS Latency

Column Access Strobe Latency, the delay between the memory controller requesting data from the RAM and the data being available; the first number listed in a kit's timings.

SO-DIMM

More compact DIMM slots typically deployed in laptops.

Timings

The measure in number of clock cycles that an operation requested by the memory controller will take for the RAM to complete.

XMP

Extreme Memory Profile, instructions for the BIOS that tell it what frequency, timings, and voltage to activate RAM at simultaneously, a shortcut for overclocking without tinkering with each setting individually.